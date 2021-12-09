Luke M. Scrivanich Sells 1,266 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $20,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,761. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,192,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,204 shares in the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 244.7% in the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 849,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 822,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after acquiring an additional 437,159 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

