Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.690-$7.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25 billion-$6.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.27 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.320 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $457.04.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $419.72. 137,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.12. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

