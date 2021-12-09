Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.690-$7.760 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $419.72. 137,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,388. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.12.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.