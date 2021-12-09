Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of LULU traded down $9.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,159. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.23.
LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.04.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
