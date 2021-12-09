Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LULU traded down $9.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,159. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.23.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.04.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

