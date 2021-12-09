Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Earns NA Rating from Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “na” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.60.

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.91. 460,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,246. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.79. The stock has a market cap of C$8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.8999993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

