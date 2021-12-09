Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the period. Lyft accounts for about 1.5% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,936 shares of company stock worth $1,399,779 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

