Lympo Hits Market Capitalization of $10.18 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $10.18 million and $278,053.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00042924 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00218889 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.