LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 1.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,396,000 after acquiring an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

NYSE LYB opened at $90.50 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.