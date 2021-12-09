Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.39. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 10,223 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$55.60 million and a P/E ratio of 16.04.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

