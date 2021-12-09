Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.82

Shares of Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $127.82 and traded as high as $148.91. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $146.30, with a volume of 6,957 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.82.

About Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

