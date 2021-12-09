Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.29.

MDGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.15. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 107,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $9,290,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

