Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.94

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.94 and last traded at $74.09, with a volume of 2450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

MDGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.26.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $203,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

