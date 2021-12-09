Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.54

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.54 and traded as high as $94.85. Magellan Health shares last traded at $94.35, with a volume of 60,502 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magellan Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Magellan Health by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

