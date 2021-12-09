MakiSwap Price Tops $0.0637 on Top Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $410,258.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.27 or 0.08599381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00078835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,158.30 or 1.00001169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002802 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.