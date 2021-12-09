Man Group (LON:EMG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.71) price target on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($3.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 253 ($3.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 213.36 ($2.83).

Shares of EMG stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 224.40 ($2.98). The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 327.60. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 125.55 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

