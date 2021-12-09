Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

MNGPF opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

