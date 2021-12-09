MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Down 6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s stock price traded down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. 61,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,876,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MannKind by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MannKind by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

