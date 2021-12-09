MANTRA DAO Trading 24.3% Lower This Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $69.17 million and $9.57 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00043341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 410,714,285 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

