Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.23.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $864,367 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$23.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.56. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$21.72 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$46.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 21.3999972 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

