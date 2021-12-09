MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.68. 325,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,142,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on MariMed in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MariMed Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

