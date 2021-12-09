MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKTW shares. UBS Group started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. MarketWise has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

