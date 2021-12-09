Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Increased to $496.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MLM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.18.

Shares of MLM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $428.21. 303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.88. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $258.18 and a 1 year high of $435.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,492 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 440.0% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 31.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

