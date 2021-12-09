Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,872,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $91.29 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.24, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

