Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.77.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 567,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,872,558. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

