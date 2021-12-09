MASQ Price Up 11.3% This Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $229,877.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MASQ has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.25 or 0.08578255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00079779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.27 or 1.00372640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002844 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,388,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.