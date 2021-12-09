Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 67.1% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $746,326.09 and approximately $62,135.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.43 or 0.08568740 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00078357 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00094471 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

