Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) vs. Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Critical Survey

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hut 8 Mining and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Match Group 0 5 12 0 2.71

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.98%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $169.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Match Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $2.39 billion 16.05 $128.56 million $1.94 69.90

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining N/A N/A N/A Match Group 20.75% -90.70% 15.11%

Summary

Match Group beats Hut 8 Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.