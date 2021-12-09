Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

MTTR opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

