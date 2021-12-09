Matthew Farrell Sells 89,640 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CEO Matthew Farrell sold 89,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $8,432,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $95.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.92.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,957,000 after purchasing an additional 205,523 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

