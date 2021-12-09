Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 5.2%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 1,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 684,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $598.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.74) EPS. Analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

