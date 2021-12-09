M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $146.21

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.21 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 158 ($2.10). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 151.50 ($2.01), with a volume of 112,957 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.18) target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.21. The company has a market cap of £185.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

