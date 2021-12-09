McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.36

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as low as C$1.17. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 58,879 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of C$541.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.82.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

