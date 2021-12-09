McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $300.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $226.68 on Thursday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $232.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

