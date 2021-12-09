McNamara Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.8% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $311,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.