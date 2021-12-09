MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Stock Price Down 10.3%

MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)’s share price traded down 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 18,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)

MDxHealth SA engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic products for personalized cancer treatment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, Rest of EU, and Rest of the World. It offers ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, InformMDx, SelectMDx, and MonitorMDx.

