Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Medifast has raised its dividend by 213.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Medifast has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medifast to earn $16.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Medifast stock traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.23. 61,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,213. Medifast has a one year low of $183.46 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.70.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MED. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

