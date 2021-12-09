Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.
Medifast has raised its dividend by 213.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Medifast has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medifast to earn $16.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.
Medifast stock traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.23. 61,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,213. Medifast has a one year low of $183.46 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.70.
Several research firms have commented on MED. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
