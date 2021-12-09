MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Stock Price Up 9.4%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF)’s stock price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 427,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 461,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

MEDIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

