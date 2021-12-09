Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $3,922,165.60 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $3,922,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $7.53 on Thursday, hitting $206.12. 9,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,653. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.