Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 15,871 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $3,378,777.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 400 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $84,592.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $7.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.12. 9,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,653. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.74 and a 52-week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Medpace by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Medpace by 13.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

