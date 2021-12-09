MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “na” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering cut their price target on MEG Energy to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.60.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE MEG traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.80. 803,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$4.19 and a one year high of C$12.34.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.8600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.