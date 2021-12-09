MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “na” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering cut their price target on MEG Energy to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.60.
Shares of TSE MEG traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.80. 803,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$4.19 and a one year high of C$12.34.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
