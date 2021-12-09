megaBONK (MBONK) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,211.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, megaBONK has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $181,623.10 and $8,211.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007246 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

