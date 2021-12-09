Members Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,933 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.79. 23,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,309. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.29. The stock has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

