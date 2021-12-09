Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $53,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

NYSE:MRK opened at $73.54 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

