MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $259.15

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $259.15 and last traded at $251.00, with a volume of 44 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $253.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.75.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.