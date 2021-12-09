MetaHash (MHC) Price Down 22% This Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $24.41 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.56 or 0.08494728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,288.69 or 0.99913120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,123,871,204 coins and its circulating supply is 2,953,609,261 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

