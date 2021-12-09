Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

MEI stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,600. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Methode Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

