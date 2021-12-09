Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.
MEI stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $50.19.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,600. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Methode Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
