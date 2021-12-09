MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,610,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,254,000 after purchasing an additional 149,622 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 37,726.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $60.62 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

