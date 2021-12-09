Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.48

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.48 and traded as low as $49.45. Metro shares last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

MTRAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

