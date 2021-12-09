Michael D. Hansen Sells 100,000 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. 357,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,805. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALKT. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

