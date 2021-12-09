Michael de Villiers Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($53,043.36).

Ariana Resources stock opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Thursday. Ariana Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.83 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.58 ($0.07). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.69. The stock has a market cap of £42.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.71.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.