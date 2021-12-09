Michael de Villiers Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($53,043.36).
Ariana Resources stock opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Thursday. Ariana Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.83 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.58 ($0.07). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.69. The stock has a market cap of £42.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.71.
Ariana Resources Company Profile
